First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 606 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.18. 192,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

