First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,821 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

WBA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 228,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

