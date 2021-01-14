First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 5,029 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 122,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

