First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of FRC opened at $161.25 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

