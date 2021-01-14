First Republic Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 865 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,473% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $164.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

