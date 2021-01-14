First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.62. 447,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 121,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,868,000.

