First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

FEMS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

