First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 4,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 198,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 267,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

