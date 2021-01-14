First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIV opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 970.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 282,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

