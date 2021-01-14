First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,396. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $7,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter.

