Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five9 in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Five9’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.17.

FIVN stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,439,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

