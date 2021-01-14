Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

FIVN stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

