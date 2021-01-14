Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 264.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,941. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

