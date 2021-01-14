Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $289,577.82 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

