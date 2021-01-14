Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading Up 11.3%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 653,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 469,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

