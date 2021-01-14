Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $37.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

