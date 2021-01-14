Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 201.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 544,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,908,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

