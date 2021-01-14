Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 21.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)’s share price was up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 940,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,026,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338,488.70 and a PE ratio of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

