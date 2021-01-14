Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.34

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 63004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

