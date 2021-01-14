Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.57

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 1092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $5,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,109 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

