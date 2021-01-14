Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

