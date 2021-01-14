Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,790 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

