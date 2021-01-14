Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 290,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 361,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.