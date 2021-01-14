Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Plug Power by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,480,624 shares of company stock valued at $62,463,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

