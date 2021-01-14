Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

