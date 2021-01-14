Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $0.99. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 11 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Four Seasons Education (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

