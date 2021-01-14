Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.65

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.65 and last traded at $124.65, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

