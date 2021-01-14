Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.