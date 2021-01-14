Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $22.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

