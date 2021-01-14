Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.87

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 11574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,505.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.