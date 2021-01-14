Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.62% from the stock’s current price.

FRHLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

