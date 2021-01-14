Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 778,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,348,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

