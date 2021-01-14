Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $33.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 783980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.