Freicoin Price Reaches $0.0122 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $699,361.19 and approximately $600.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,153,518 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

