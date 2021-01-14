Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.46. 9,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,165. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $149.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after acquiring an additional 775,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

