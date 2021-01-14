Freyrchain Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FREC)

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Freyrchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Freyrchain has a market capitalization of $68,327.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Freyrchain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Freyrchain

Freyrchain (FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain. The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org.

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

