Fruth Investment Management Acquires 500 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 181,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of Matson stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.