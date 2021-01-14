Fruth Investment Management Acquires Shares of 14,655 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

