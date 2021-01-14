Fruth Investment Management Acquires Shares of 900 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 173,930 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $272.00 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $276.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

