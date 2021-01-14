FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FSKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

FSKR opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

