FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

FSKR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

FSKR stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

