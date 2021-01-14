Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUPBY. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

