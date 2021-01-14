Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.14 ($50.75).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FPE stock opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.15.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.