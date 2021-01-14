Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys New Stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sony during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. 34,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

