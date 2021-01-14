Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

NYSE:VAC traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

