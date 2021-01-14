Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $21.16 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.98. The company had a trading volume of 198,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

