Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 241.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,423 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

