Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 12,320 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.06.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

