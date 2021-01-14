Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 59.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,744.86. 40,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,164. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,770.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,613.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.