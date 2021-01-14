Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 550 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.24. 126,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,584. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

